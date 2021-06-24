BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Nearly three months after a deadly shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder, people in the community are getting more resources to heal.
The temporary #BoulderStrong Resource Center that opened in late March has been replaced by a permanent center that sponsors say will be better-suited to meet the evolving needs of Boulder residents.READ MORE: Photos: Muddy Slide Fire Lights Up Night Sky In Routt County
There will be an official opening ceremony at the new center at 2935 Baseline Road on Thursday at 4 p.m., with representatives from King Soopers, the City of Boulder, and survivors in attendance.
The new location is designed to be more convenient than the original location, which was right next to the King Soopers. Organizers say it was difficult to revisit that location.READ MORE: Federal Unemployment Benefits Ending Early In Many States
While the location is changing — the services will stay the same. It’ll offer acupuncture, massage therapy and comfort dog therapy, which are more long-term healing services. And they’re hoping that it’ll evolve into an even broader community resource.
The new center will be managed by Mental Health Partners (MHP) and King Soopers, with numerous other organizations contributing funding to support operations.MORE NEWS: Colorado Weather: Cooler And Wetter Pattern Settling In