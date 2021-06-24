BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A beautiful living memorial stands along the fence in front of the King Soopers store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. The memorial honors the 10 victims killed on March 22.
Artists created a vertical garden filled with fresh flowers.READ MORE: Shooting In Olde Town Arvada: Officer On Leave After Death Of Samaritan Johnny Hurley
“It’s not just art for art’s sake or flowers of flowers’ sake. It’s really how can we bring people together to create something. I find it’s very uplifting for people’s hearts to create with their hands,” said Tara Huston with Florist Fawns Leap.
King Soopers donated all of the fresh flowers, nearly 7,000, for the installation.READ MORE: Swallows Charter Academy Graduate Claims Senior Photo 'Replaced Because Of Pride Flag'
Starting Friday afternoon, people are invited to stop by the fence, grab a flower and gift it to someone else.
The temporary #BoulderStrong Resource Center that opened in late March has been replaced by a permanent center that sponsors say will be better suited to meet the evolving needs of Boulder residents.MORE NEWS: Funeral Services For Fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley Scheduled For June 29
The new location at 2935 Baseline Road is designed to be more convenient than the original location, which was right next to the King Soopers. Organizers say it was difficult to revisit that location.