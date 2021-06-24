ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– What took place in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, police say, cost a good Samaritan his life. Johnny Hurley was carrying a concealed weapon when he came to their aid.

It is not clear if Hurley had a concealed carry permit, which requires instruction both on the range and in the classroom.

Steve Hartel has been a certified pistol instructor for 30 years and warns, “I think the first decision is, do I want to get involved, and you have to recognize getting involved necessarily takes on risk.”

Videos at the Bristlecone range in Lakewood provide information, but all the teaching in such classes does not prepare someone for a sudden moment similar to the one possibly involving Hurley.

Hartel said, “You have got to strategically assess where you want to get involved. You don’t want to stand out there and be a huge target.”

Hurley ran out of a nearby army surplus store and is believed to have opened fire on the gunman who ambushed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley before he was shot.

Hurley is being remembered as a hero for that attempt to stop gunman Ronald Troyke.

There is no official word if Hurley was killed by an officer’s bullet in the fog of the turmoil.

Cody Soules, a longtime friend of Hurley says he can understand how that could happen.

“I can see that but this is a judgment issue, you had a policeman who showed up to the scene and made a split-second decision.”

After this incident, an unnamed Arvada police officer remains on administrative leave, which is standard after a firearm is discharged.

Arvada police were set to meet with the Jefferson County District Attorney on Thursday before releasing more information, but that was not immediately forthcoming.