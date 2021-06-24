(CBS4)- Normally, the governor of Colorado would be loath to praise a player on the Las Vegas Raiders, an AFC West rival for the home state Broncos. But, considering the history-making significance of Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib’s announcement that he is gay, Governor Polis added his voice to the chorus of support this week.
“While it doesn’t make me any more of a @Raiders fan (go @Broncos!) today I’m proud that Carl Nassib became the first active @NFL player to come out as gay, sending a powerful message that sports are for everyone,” Polis tweeted Monday.
— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 21, 2021
Governor Polis knows what it’s like to become the first openly gay man in a prominent position, having become the first to be elected governor in the United States.
Polis was one of many voicing their support for Nassib following his announcement, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” Goodell said in a statement. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”
Nassib’s $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project was also matched by the NFL this week.