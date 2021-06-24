LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Funeral services for fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley have been scheduled for Tuesday, June 29. The services will not be open to the public, however, the memorial will be live streamed.
The memorial will be at 10 a.m. June 29 at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette. Only family, public safety personnel and invited guests will be allowed into the church.READ MORE: Shooting In Olde Town Arvada: Officer On Leave After Death Of Samaritan Johnny Hurley
Beesley was shot and killed when a gunman ambushed him in Olde Town Arvada on Monday afternoon. He served 19 years with the Arvada Police Department.READ MORE: Swallows Charter Academy Graduate Claims Senior Photo 'Replaced Because Of Pride Flag'
Monetary donations to Officer Beesley’s family may be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Non-monetary donations may be made by completing the donation form at bit.ly/BeesleyDonate.MORE NEWS: Summer Campers Take On Denver Police Officers On Basketball Court
A procession for Officer Beesley is planned. Details on the route will be released on June 28.