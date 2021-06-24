LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A driver who noticed smoke coming from the back of the dump truck she was driving did just the right thing, according to firefighters. She pulled over in an open parking lot and dumped the debris.
"Which is precisely what firefighters would have asked her to do. We are very thankful for her actions," Annie Bierbower with Poudre Fire Authority stated.
The flames were 4-feet-high when firefighters arrived — but they were able to spread out the debris and douse it with water.
Firefighters say this was much better than pulling over on the side of the road and potentially starting a a grass fire.
"Her quick thinking gave responders a safe place to attack the flames and potentially prevented a grass fire.," Poudre Fire tweeted.
Her truck was also OK.
“I only lost a tarp,” she said.
