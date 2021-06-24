DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police officers hit the basketball court to take on some summer campers on Thursday. The matchup happened at East High School.
The children are enrolled at the 15th annual Simmons Foundation Life Skills and Basketball Camp. The game is designed to be a relationship builder.
“The biggest thing is to have the opportunity to be out here with these young men and women, share some special times with them, let them see as police officers, we are just like you, I’m from the same neighborhood, matter of fact I grew up in Montbello,” said one officer.
The camp is a free event for children between the ages of 7 and 18 years old.