DENVER (CBS4) – The Dairy Block in Denver’s Ball Park neighborhood hosted a community art project on Thursday in honor of Pride Month. A group of people worked together to create a picket fence with words of love and encouragement for the LGBTQ+ community.
“We’re asking people to come out, write what inspires you, what follows you to love you community, how you want to spread love to your community,” said Brittany Wherry from Inside Her Studio.
The art project is part of a series of events planned this month. For more details, visit dairybock.com/events.