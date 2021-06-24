WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A head-on collision between a dump truck and a vehicle shut down Weld County Road 13, also known as Colorado Boulevard, Thursday morning.
It happened just after 7:15 a.m.
Police say one person was pinned down after the crash and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
A medical helicopter landed in the field next to the crash scene and transported that person to a hospital. There is no word on their condition.