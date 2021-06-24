CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- We are undergoing a major change in our overall weather pattern for Colorado. A good batch of moisture flowing over a ridge of Texas high pressure helped to get a few early morning rain showers going over eastern areas of the state on Thursday.

This moisture and cloud cover will move out by mid-day. There will be enough moisture left behind for late day showers and thunderstorm to get going.

A few of which may be severe on the eastern plains from east of Greeley down thru Limon, Lamar and Springfield out to Kansas and Nebraska Thursday afternoon and evening.

The combination of a Low pressure disturbance now over Utah and another Canadian cold front will increase chances for rain and dramatically cool temperatures off Friday thru the weekend!

All of eastern Colorado, including Denver has a chance for severe thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. The biggest threat is large hail and damaging winds.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera