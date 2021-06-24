DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is putting a voluntary fishing closure in place on the Dolores River near Durango. The closure is from McPhee Reservoir to Bradfield Bridge.
The purpose is to limit fishing when the water is warmer which is unhealthy for trout.
Officers are asking anglers to only fish in the morning when the water is cool, before noon. That is because most anglers practice catch and release.
Although the fish seem OK when they swim away, they recover better in cooler temperatures. Warmer water means there is less oxygen which can increase trout mortality.