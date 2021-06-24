CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – The 125th Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days is scheduled to take place next month, and those in charge of the event are already prepared to fit the role with their iconic “CFD” matching outfits. From custom hats all the way down to the pen in their pockets, the board of directors for CFD try and set their clothing standards to match that of the regular success of the event.

“Cheyenne Frontier Days is the ‘World’s Largest Rodeo and Western Celebration.’ Representing that entity, it is important to look professional,” said Ruthanne Hubbard, board member and chairwoman with CFD. “We coordinate our outfits from the head down.”

In a brand new facility alongside the main rodeo arena, new locker rooms are filled with clothing that helps represent leadership for the “Daddy of ‘em All.”

“We’ve got 10-to-15 different shirts. Several different jean combinations, sport coats and wild rags,” said Mike Smith, Public Relations Chairman at CFD.

The group is regularly sent a rundown of what outfits to wear to which events.

“We are wearing a lot of Cinch and we are wearing a lot of Wrangler. They specialize in western wear. We are a western event. Of course, we are going to wear western clothing,” said General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler.

The chairmen have a wide range of shirts, jeans, hats, badges, buckles, pens and wild rags that they coordinate on a regular basis.

“When you put all those combinations together, we have thousands of different ways we could put an outfit together,” Smith said.

“We are a team. It is part of us being unified,” Hubbard told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

The custom hats have a special tie to Colorado, something CBS4 featured two years ago in celebration of CFD.

“We’re lucky to have three custom-made hats from Greeley Hat Works in Greeley, Colorado,” Smith said.

Cheyenne Frontier Days attracts people from all backgrounds and styles to one location for a mid-summer celebration. The chairmen at CFD encouraged people to consider showing up dressed like modern cowboys and cowgirls but said simply having a good time as you are is all that’s asked.

“For our rodeo, (modern western wear) is the look,” Siler said.

“There is nothing like the look of an iconic cowboy or cowgirl. But, we love people to come as they are and have a great time. Whether they wear western wear or not,” Hubbard said.

For those who do not have western wear, but are interested in doing so, Siler said CFD will have plenty of vendors ready to outfit customers.

LINK: Cheyenne Frontier Days