ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s another option for those who want to visit Estes Park or Rocky Mountain National Park. The Bustang resumes service to the Estes Park Visitor Center on July 3.
The service will continue every weekend until the beginning of October. The Bustang will make two roundtrips from Denver's Union Station to the Estes Park Visitor Center.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said this is a way to provide access to recreational areas for those who don't have a car. Plus, it reduces the number of cars on the road.
Tickets are $10 per person.
