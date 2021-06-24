(CBS4) — The jerseys for next month’s All-Star Game at Coors Field are now available on the official online store for Major League Baseball.
The jerseys are $140 and hats are $42.READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Cooler And Wetter Pattern Settling In
The Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field on July 13.READ MORE: Oil Springs Fire Evacuations Lifted
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Atlanta, but Major League Baseball announced it was moving the game from Georgia after the state changed its voting laws.MORE NEWS: 'Brave And Selfless': Witnesses Describe John Hurley's Heroic Actions During Shooting In Olde Town Arvada
The game in July marks the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rockies, following the 1998 event.