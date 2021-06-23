VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– The Towns of Vail, Eagle, Gypsum, Beaver Creek and other Eagle County communities have decided to cancel their professional fireworks display during the Independence Day celebration.
The decision was announced on Wednesday due to the fire restrictions in Eagle County, which move to Stage 2 on Friday.
The Sylvan Fire continues to grow in the White River National Forest, which has forced some closures in the forest and evacuations for some Eagle County residents.
Even with the cancellation of the fireworks show, the other planned activities for the Independence Day Celebration will go on as planned.
Beaver Creek Independence Day Schedule of Events, July 4
11 a.m. – Seating Area opens at Park Hyatt Lawn
12 p.m. – Independence Day Celebration begins
12 p.m. – Stars, Stripes and Slides Opens
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Performance by Burnsville Blues Band
2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Performance by Shari Puorto
5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Performance by Shari Puorto
7 p.m. – Stars, Stripes and Slides closes
7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Performance by Jackie Greene