FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police arrested an 18-year-old man they say started shooting inside his home. It happened early Wednesday morning near Red Mountain Drive and Horsetooth Road.
Samuel Power, investigators say, was acting erratically and woke up two other adults in the home. He shot a woman after briefly talking with the residents, police say. The victim is expected to be okay.
She left the house and called 911, while the other adult, a man, convinced Power to put the gun down and stay until police arrived.
Power now faces assault charges.