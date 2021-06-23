CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Fort Collins Police, Samuel Power

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police arrested an 18-year-old man they say started shooting inside his home. It happened early Wednesday morning near Red Mountain Drive and Horsetooth Road.

Samuel Power (credit: Larimer County Sheriff)

Samuel Power, investigators say, was acting erratically and woke up two other adults in the home. He shot a woman after briefly talking with the residents, police say. The victim is expected to be okay.

She left the house and called 911, while the other adult, a man, convinced Power to put the gun down and stay until police arrived.

Power now faces assault charges.

Danielle Chavira