DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Bear cubs and what appears to be their mother tried to cool off in a pond at Roxborough State Park in Douglas County. Video from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife game camera caught the midday swim last week.
Wildlife officers say this is a popular watering hole at the park.
The black bear cubs are getting more comfortable with the water, one more than the other it seems! #roxboroughstatepark pic.twitter.com/HguIL3WXPn
— Ranger_Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) June 22, 2021
Two days prior, the same two bear cubs and their mother were seen sniffing and trying to climb a tree in the park.