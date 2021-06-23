CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Bear cubs and what appears to be their mother tried to cool off in a pond at Roxborough State Park in Douglas County. Video from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife game camera caught the midday swim last week.

(credit: CPW)

Wildlife officers say this is a popular watering hole at the park.

Two days prior, the same two bear cubs and their mother were seen sniffing and trying to climb a tree in the park.

Danielle Chavira