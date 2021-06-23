COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s race week on America’s Mountain. Racecar drivers are preparing to race to the summit of Pikes Peak, the 14,115 foot high peak that looms over Colorado Springs.
This year is the 99th International Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
All week inspectors have been thoroughly checking over vehicles to make sure they're in shape for the climb.
"It takes a long time to come back down cause we're seeing the fans and we're fist-bumping. Just feels so good to get the appreciation from the enthusiasts who love the racing just as much as we do up that crazy mountain," said racer Randy Pobst.
The race is scheduled for Sunday morning. The gates open for spectators before dawn, at 2:30 a.m. The race begins at 7:30 a.m.