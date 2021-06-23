STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning took his family tubing on the Yampa River recently in Steamboat Springs. And, he was kind enough to pose for a photo with a teen who works for the outfitter!

Elias Christian, 16, works at the Tube Shack on Yampa Street. He said he was helping Manning and his family get their tubes last weekend and asked for a selfie with the NFL star.

“Even the pros go with a pro when it comes to tubing in Steamboat Springs,” city officials wrote on Facebook. “This weekend, Peyton Manning called ‘Yampa, Yampa, Yampa’ instead of ‘Omaha’ when checking in with Tube Shack employee Elias.”

“Thanks for Respecting the Yampa and going with a commercial operator,” city officials stated.

Floating the Yampa River is also a popular activity for rafters, kayakers and paddleboarders.

It’s nice to see Manning getting a chance to relax with his family before two big moments in the spotlight coming up in the next few months. He’ll be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8. Then his Broncos Ring of Fame induction ceremony will take place during Denver’s game against the Washington Football Team on Oct. 31 at Empower Field at Mile High.

(Also, on the lighter side, we’re glad to see he’s getting a chance to take a few moments away from the busy summer internship he took with the Denver Broncos at their team headquarters in Englewood.)