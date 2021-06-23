DENVER (CBS4)– Wednesday was the first day of operations at the new sanctioned homeless camp in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood.
The proposed temporary safe outdoor space is set up in the parking lot at Park Hill United Methodist Church.
Copter4 flew over the space that is set aside for 40 people. Other tents are reserved to provide services for those staying at the outdoor space, like showers and laundry.
Colorado Village Collaborative operates the site. It will be up and running 24 hours a day.
Residents must check in at the gate if they leave for the day.