(CBS4) – On top of his most valuable player award, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is getting his own beer.

WeldWerks Brewing Company announced on Monday it will temporarily rebrand its flagship Juicy Bits New England IPA to the Sombor Shuffle. The Sombor Shuffle is a reference to Jokic’s signature step-back high-arching shot.

The can is designed in the Nuggets team colors with a light blue background, dark blue silhouettes of a basketball player, and a basketball player with the No. 15 (Jokic’s number) taking a shot. The can also feature the Nuggets’ gold and white colors.

The beer comes in at 6.7% alcohol by volume and is described by the brewery as “a huge citrus and tropical fruit hop character from the Mosaic, Citra & El Dorado hops and softer, smoother mouthfeel from the adjusted water chemistry, higher protein malts, and lower attenuation.”

The new packaging will be available at the brewery’s Greeley taproom beginning Friday, as well as some limited distribution at various liquor stores.

It’s not the first time WeldWerks has paid homage to the Nuggets. Last September, the brewery rebranded Juicy Bits to be called “Prost Malone!” in honor of Denver head coach Michael Malone. After COVID-19 shut down the NBA season in March 2020, Malone said in a news conference, “I’m probably going to drive up to WeldWerks Brewery in Greeley, Colorado, get some Juicy Bits, get on my mountain bike and figure out how we’re going to move forward.”

Jokic was named as the NBA’s MVP becoming the first Nugget to win the honor and the second player in franchise history to be named as the most valuable player. Spencer Haywood was the ABA’s MVP in 1970 when the Nuggets were the Denver Rockets.