ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Muddy Slide Fire burning in Routt County continues to grow, burning 1,025 acres about six miles east of Yampa.
The Green Ridge and South Stagecoach areas are under pre-evacuation orders. A voluntary evacuation order is in place for Routt County Road 16 from mile marker 12 to Highway 134.
The Egeria Park Roping Club between Yampa and Toponas has been designated as an evacuation shelter for animals, with some space left for horses and cattle. There is also additional room for equipment, trailer storage or camping, but interested parties must call 970-819-9811 for more info.
#MuddySlideFire_CO Update: The Egeria Park Roping Club between Yampa and Toponas has been designated as an evacuation shelter for animals, with some space left for horses and cattle. Possible equipment, trailer storage or camping, call 970-819-9811 for more info.
— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) June 23, 2021
The Hayden Fairgrounds in Hayden is also taking livestock, and the Routt County Humane Society at 760 Critter Court in Steamboat Springs will take pets, but owners are urged to call 970-879-1090 to ensure someone will be on site.