COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An Army specialist at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs will represent Colorado on a national stage at the Miss USA Pageant. Specialist Maura Spence won the Miss Colorado competition earlier this month.
Spence works as an intelligence analyst and is the first active duty soldier to represent Colorado.READ MORE: Mesa Verde Extends Hours, Adds More Tour Tickets To Accommodate Park's Popularity
She says her goals as Miss Colorado will be to spread mental health awareness and prevent service member suicides.
“If I don’t win Miss America, I’ll still be Miss Colorado. Either way, I feel like I win if I get to represent my state and my country,” said Spence.READ MORE: Great Hall Project: New Floors & Seating Areas In Jeppesen Terminal Completed
She adds she wants to keep the memory of her sister alive.
Spence, from Katy, Texas, is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.MORE NEWS: Scam Warning: Arvada Police Says It's Not Collecting Donations For Shooting Victims
This year’s Miss America pageant is scheduled for December in Connecticut.