ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends of Johnny Hurley, the good Samaritan killed In Monday’s Olde Town Arvada shooting, described him as a kind and intelligent man who was passionate about defending personal liberties. Though heartbroken, not one person was surprised to hear what police and witnesses say he did.

In the center of Olde Town, tributes to Hurley were etched in chalk across the pavement Wednesday, including messages of love and gratitude for what he did.

“He wanted to see a better world,” said friend Corey Blair. “He really just wanted to find the best in people.”

On Monday, Hurley was at the Arvada Army Navy Surplus when gunshots echoed through the area. Witnesses say he immediately ran outside with his gun and engaged the shooter in the square.

In a Facebook post, an employee with the Army Navy Surplus said, “John pulled out his concealed pistol and shot 5-6 rounds toward the suspect.”

Hurley, Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley were killed in the shooting. The suspect did not survive.

“It shocked me, but it didn’t surprise me,” Blair said. “He’s the kind of guy that would in that moment without hesitation, just go for it and do the right thing.”

Blair had been friends with Hurley for 13 years after bonding largely over political activism. He says his friend worked as a caterer, lived a simple but self-sustaining lifestyle, and was passionate about his personal liberties.

“He knew how to protect himself, he knew how to protect others, he knew, particularly in the time of day we are in,” Blair said.

Cody Soules met Hurley at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs and stayed friends ever since. He said Hurley was never shy to disagree or let you know how he felt, but he was willing to listen to other viewpoints.

“Ultimately I think he was a guy with a good heart. He wanted what was best for people and what was best for his community,” Soules said.

In a news conference Tuesday, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate called Hurley a “true hero” who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life. Police have not shared how Hurley was killed.

“I can only hope that he died valiantly against the person that he was trying to end and stop,” Blair said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Hurley’s family.