DENVER (CBS4) – Brand new floors, ceilings and seating areas greeted travelers at Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Half of Level 5 is now fully renovated as part of the Great Hall Project.
Last week, construction crews moved construction walls in the center of Jeppesen Terminal on Level 5. Officials say the construction will improve the flow of passengers to baggage claim and ground transportation.READ MORE: Mesa Verde Extends Hours, Adds More Tour Tickets To Accommodate Park's Popularity
Travelers who arrive at the Jeppesen Terminal will need to exit the train and go north to baggage claim, passenger pick-up and ground transportation, instead of the current configuration which directs travelers to the south.READ MORE: Scam Warning: Arvada Police Says It's Not Collecting Donations For Shooting Victims
While Phase 1 is expected to be finished by the end of this year, the second phase is expected to be complete mid-2024.
“Phase I, which includes new ticketing pods for United and Southwest primarily, will be completed on time and on budget by the end of the year. Additionally, in early July, we will begin Phase 2 of the project, which will construct a new security checkpoint in the northwest corner of Level 6. We are excited to share our continued progress with passengers and the community over the next six months and appreciate their patience as we improve the Jeppesen Terminal,” said Kim Day, CEO at Denver International Airport.MORE NEWS: Racers Prepare For International Pikes Peak Hill Climb
The airport is currently evaluating a potential third phase, at the request of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. For updates on the Great Hall Project, click here.