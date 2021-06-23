CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – All flags on public buildings in Colorado are ordered to be lowered to half staff on June 29 to honor Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley. Gov. Jared Polis announced the order on Wednesday night.

(credit: CBS)

Flags will be lowered starting at sunrise until sunset.

Beesley served for 19 years with the Arvada Police Department. He was shot and killed in Olde Town Arvada on Monday when a man opened fire in the middle of a crowded area.

Police say the suspect, Ronald Trokey, of Arvada, targeted Beesley because he was in uniform and expressed hatred toward law enforcement.

John “Johnny” Hurley (left) and Gordon Beesley (right) (credit: Hurley family & Arvada Police)

Another man, John “Johnny” Hurley, was also shot and killed. Police describe him as a hero who helped stop the violence from getting worse.

The suspect died at the scene. Details about how the men died have not been detailed by investigators.

