DENVER (CBS4) – All flags on public buildings in Colorado are ordered to be lowered to half staff on June 29 to honor Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley. Gov. Jared Polis announced the order on Wednesday night.
Flags will be lowered starting at sunrise until sunset.
READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Samuel Power Arrested After Early Morning Shooting
I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from sunrise to sunset to honor the life of Gordon Beesley, a veteran of the Arvada Police Department who was killed in the line of duty.
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 24, 2021
Beesley served for 19 years with the Arvada Police Department. He was shot and killed in Olde Town Arvada on Monday when a man opened fire in the middle of a crowded area.
Police say the suspect, Ronald Trokey, of Arvada, targeted Beesley because he was in uniform and expressed hatred toward law enforcement.
Another man, John "Johnny" Hurley, was also shot and killed. Police describe him as a hero who helped stop the violence from getting worse.
The suspect died at the scene. Details about how the men died have not been detailed by investigators.