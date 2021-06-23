CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A meeting to discuss the review process for a new curriculum at Chery Creek Schools is expected to be heated on Wednesday night. While critical race theory is not mentioned, one group had plans to bring it up as part of the discussion.

CBS4 talked with parents before the scheduled meeting.

“I sat on the committee, and I had so many questions,” Molly Lamar said.

Lamar planned to come out and hear what others had to say.

“The community has had zero engagement and truly they don’t even know that the curriculum is being discussed,” she said.

Part of her issue with the district is that it’s moving too quickly.

“I worry that there hasn’t been enough time to truly vet this program and look at others,” she explained.

Lamar told us she’s bilingual and has taught at a Title I school, she agrees the curriculum should change, but she’s worried this could make some students feel more alienated.

Now, the Cherry Creek School District tells us, critical race theory is not part of the curriculum. A presentation it shared with parents emphasized learning perspectives from people of all races and gender identities, which aligns with HB 1192, a bill passed in 2019.

“Our American history is incomplete, there are holes in it,” Colleen Chan, another parent said.

Chan supports a curriculum that essentially teaches more.

“For example my son’s 4th grade textbook last year was all on Colorado state history, we all know the railroads were built mainly by Chinese migrant works and yet, and in the entire textbook there’s half a sentence,” she told CBS4.

For her, it’s time history books and the lessons with it change.

“If we can’t learn from our history? How do we become better as people?” she asked.

CBS4 reached out to the Colorado Education Association which said CRT is not taught in any public grade school.