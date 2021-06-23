50% Of Coloradans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID, Hospitalizations Reach Lowest Level Since OctoberHalf of Colorado's population is fully immunized against COVID-19, according to data released on Tuesday by the state.

40% Of Colorado COVID Cases Are New, More Transmissible Delta Variant, Health Officials SayHealth officials say efforts to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are more important than ever, as Colorado is now facing the challenge of a new, more transmissible, COVID strain called the Delta variant.

COVID-19 Cold Calls: Colorado Health Department Begins Calling Unvaccinated ResidentsOn Monday, officials from Colorado's health department began calling residents 18 and older who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Boulder Business Owner Is Third $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash GiveawayPete Vegas was named the third winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway.

'Leaving Here Vaccinated': Broomfield County Jail Boasts 85% COVID Vaccination RateAs the state shifts its focus on where and how to vaccinate Coloradans against COVID-19, jails are playing a bigger role to protect the community.