By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Garfield County News, Wild Cow Fire, Wildfires

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Wild Cow Fire burning in Garfield County has grown to 248 acres. The wildfire is burning south of Baxter Pass.

(credit: Bureau Of Land Management)

According to the Bureau of Land Management, active suppression operations are occurring.

