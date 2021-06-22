GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Wild Cow Fire burning in Garfield County has grown to 248 acres. The wildfire is burning south of Baxter Pass.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, active suppression operations are occurring.
#WildCowFire Update as of 3 pm June 22: fire is located to the south of Baxter Pass in Garfield County and estimated at 248 acres with high fire activity. Active suppression operations are occurring. Expected to transition to the UCR Type 3 Team tonight. #FireYear2021 #UCRFire pic.twitter.com/M5F8ihkE4x
— BLM Colorado Fire (@BLMColoradoFire) June 22, 2021