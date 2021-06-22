CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New video from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife features
two Colorado bear cubs taking their shots at climbing a tree as their mother sniffed the scent post. Ranger Tiffany McCauley shared video from June 17 at Roxborough State Park.

She says the cubs seem to be catching on quickly.

The cubs will continue to learn from their mother until next spring when they all separate.

