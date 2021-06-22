DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New video from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife features
two Colorado bear cubs taking their shots at climbing a tree as their mother sniffed the scent post. Ranger Tiffany McCauley shared video from June 17 at Roxborough State Park.
She says the cubs seem to be catching on quickly.
Climbing practice at the scent post, seems the cubs are catching on fast! They will travel and learn from their mother till they part next spring. #roxboroughstatepark pic.twitter.com/M6Ns4iP313
— Ranger_Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) June 22, 2021
The cubs will continue to learn from their mother until next spring when they all separate.