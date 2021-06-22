EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters continue to fight the Sylvan Fire as it grows in the White River National Forest about 12 miles south of Eagle. The fire has burned 2,630 acres with no containment since it was reported on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews are continuing to work to keep the wildfire in a defined area as they strengthen firelines and incorporate natural barriers such as aspen stands and rocky areas.READ MORE: Wild Cow Fire Grows To 245+ Acres, Sends Plumes Of Smoke Into The Air
On Monday afternoon and evening, the fire moved south, putting up a large column of smoke as it burns in heavy timber. Crews made retardant drops and say that, combined with natural barriers, kept the fire from moving over Red Table Ridge and into the Fryingpan drainage. Crews will continue to keep the fire north of Red Table Ridge a priority on Tuesday.READ MORE: VIDEO: Colorado Bear Cubs Learning The Art Of Climbing Trees
The weather is expected to be hot, dry and windy as firefighters anticipate another day of active fire behavior. The blaze is expected to put out a lot of smoke as it continues to burn through heavy timber.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but lightning is suspected. About 75 fire personnel are assigned to the fire along with both a light and heavy helicopter. Air tankers are available as needed.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will The IRS Send You Each Month?
There is a closure in White River National Forest due to the Sylvan Fire. Some Eagle County residents remain evacauted.