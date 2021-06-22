STEAMBOAT, Colo. (CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning returned to Colorado last weekend — and took his family tubing on the Yampa River in Steamboat. And, he was kind enough to pose for a photo with a teen who works for the outfitter!
Elias Christian, 16, works at the Tube Shack on Yampa Street. He said he was helping Manning and his family get their tubes — and asked for a selfie with the NFL star.
“Even the pros go with a pro when it comes to tubing in Steamboat Springs,” city officials wrote on Facebook. “This weekend, Peyton Manning called ‘Yampa, Yampa, Yampa’ instead of ‘Omaha’ when checking in with Tube Shack employee Elias.”
"Thanks for Respecting the Yampa and going with a commercial operator," city officials stated.
Floating the Yampa River is also a popular activity for rafters, kayakers and paddle boarders.
We know Manning will return to Colorado in October — his Broncos Ring of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Broncos game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 31, at Empower Field at Mile High.