ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The FBI is actively investigating the murders of three people nearly 20 years ago at a bowling alley in Littleton. The murders happened at the AMF Broadway Lanes Bowling Alley in 2002.
Earlier this year, the FBI said their agency is dedicated to helping solve this case. They said they will follow every lead and use every resource available until those responsible are captured.
On Jan. 27, 2002, James Springer, 30, Robert Zajac, 24, and Erin Golla, 27, were shot to death inside the bowling alley, which was closed at the time. They were confronted by the shooter who was apparently connected to a previous robbery attempt. Springer and Golla worked at the bowling alley and Zajac was an employee at a different bowling alley. They were getting ready to leave for the night after closing when they were shot.
On Tuesday, agents searched part of the Platte River near Interstate 270 between York and Vasquez.
The reward in the case has climbed to $30,000.