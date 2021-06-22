ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The community of Arvada is shaken after a shooting on Monday in Olde Town Arvada that left three people dead, including veteran Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and a citizen. On Tuesday, Arvada Mayor Marc Williams told CBS4 it feels like a bad dream.

“I hoped that was a nightmare, and it was a nightmare, but a real one,” Williams said. “It’s tough on our community. We can talk about how resilient folks are and how we’re going to come together to get through it, and I’m confident that we will.”

Officers rushed to the area at 57th and Olde Wadsworth about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, after receiving 911 calls about an officer being hit by gunfire near the Arvada Library.

The hours following the shooting, citizens lined the streets to honor and support fallen Officer Beesley, who lost his life protecting his community.

“You know, and that was one of the things I woke up to thinking about this morning is Sunday was Father’s Day, and he’s got two young children, and they’re not going to have their father on Father’s Day again and just how impactful that has to be,” Mayor Williams said.

Williams said the Arvada community is like a family, and he knows through this tragic time, people will lean on one another to heal.

“We will come to the aid of each other to be strong together,” he said. “The outpouring you saw yesterday of patriotism and a true appreciation for our police officers exemplifies how people feel.”

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church, at 5675 Field St. to honor the lives of both Officer Beesley, and the citizen who was killed.