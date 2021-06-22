DENVER (CBS4/AP) — Dylan Redwine was 13 years old when he disappeared during a court-ordered visit with his father in 2012. In court on Tuesday, Dylan’s best friend said he never talked about running away. Dylan’s father, Mark Redwine, is now on trial for murder.

Redwine told investigators he left Dylan alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.

On the stand on Tuesday, Dylan Redwine’s best friend was asked whether he had ever mentioned running away.

“Never,” the friend testified. “No.”

Another friend broke down on the stand as she went through texts she had sent Dylan in the days after he disappeared, trying to make contact with him.

She said she found out about his death when her mom saw it on the news.

On Monday, prosecutors suggested that on the night he was killed, Dylan may have mentioned or shown his father “compromising photographs” of Mark Redwine dressed in women’s underwear and eating feces from a diaper, according to The Denver Post.

Redwine’s public defender, John Moran, argued text messages show Dylan had previously confronted his father about the photographs during a cross-country trip without suffering any harm.

Moran said the photographs “come from deep within Mark’s private life” and that the prosecution won’t be able to prove a connection between his son’s death and the photographs.

Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He faces up to 48 years in prison if he’s found guilty of his son’s death.

