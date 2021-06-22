CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver asked for the public’s help in the search for a white box truck wanted in a possible kidnapping. The truck was seen in the area of Washington Street and Cleveland Place around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

(credit: Denver Police)

Witnesses told police that they saw a male force a woman into the truck.

READ MORE: Optional Vehicle Registration Fee Earns Residents A ‘Keep Colorado Wild Pass’

the truck is described as a 2008 to newer white Ford delivery truck with the word “Delivery” spray-painted in light blue cursive letters on the rear roll-up door.

READ MORE: 'Together At The Table': New International Cookbook Aims to Help Colorado’s Immigrant Community

(credit: Denver Police)

The truck also has a black-colored passenger door and black bumper and has the word “Den Co” painted in light-blue lettering on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The truck was last seen headed westbound on Park Avenue West toward Interstate 25.

MORE NEWS: Honoring Fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley: Mourners Leave Flowers, Flags And Notes On Patrol Car

(credit: Denver Police)

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911 immediately and not intervene.

Jennifer McRae