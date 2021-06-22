DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver asked for the public’s help in the search for a white box truck wanted in a possible kidnapping. The truck was seen in the area of Washington Street and Cleveland Place around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses told police that they saw a male force a woman into the truck.READ MORE: Optional Vehicle Registration Fee Earns Residents A ‘Keep Colorado Wild Pass’
the truck is described as a 2008 to newer white Ford delivery truck with the word “Delivery” spray-painted in light blue cursive letters on the rear roll-up door.READ MORE: 'Together At The Table': New International Cookbook Aims to Help Colorado’s Immigrant Community
The truck also has a black-colored passenger door and black bumper and has the word “Den Co” painted in light-blue lettering on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The truck was last seen headed westbound on Park Avenue West toward Interstate 25.MORE NEWS: Honoring Fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley: Mourners Leave Flowers, Flags And Notes On Patrol Car
Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911 immediately and not intervene.