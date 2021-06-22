DENVER (CBS4) – Half of Colorado’s population is fully immunized against COVID-19, according to data released on Tuesday by the state. More than 2.8 million Coloradans are fully vaccinated, representing 50% of the state’s 5.7 million residents.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to decrease as more Coloradans get vaccinated. On Tuesday, 287 patients were hospitalized in Colorado with confirmed cases of the virus, the lowest level since October 11.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 7,517 people were tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is currently 2.24%.
Nearly 600,000 Americans, including nearly 7,000 Coloradans, have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
On Tuesday, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said the highly contagious delta variant (B.1.617.2) is the “greatest threat” emerging from the pandemic. The variant, first identified in India, accounts for 40% of COVID-19 cases in Colorado.
The U.S. will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70% of all Americans by July 4. Gov. Jared Polis said on Facebook that he remains confident Coloradans can meet that goal, thanks in part to a weekly lottery drawing among vaccinated residents.