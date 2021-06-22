ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A two-pronged investigation is underway to determine what happened Monday afternoon in Arvada and why. Answers could still be a long way off.

“While we don’t yet have all the facts, I can tell you that Gordon was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge,” said Arvada Police Chief Link Strate about the death of officer Gordon Beesley. “Officer Beesley was ambushed by a person who expressed hated of police officers.

Beesley, a good Samaritan named John Hurley, 40 of Golden and the shooter, 59-year-old Ronald Troyke of Arvada all died.

Troyke lived quietly according to neighbors at an apartment complex a short distance from Olde Town Arvada.

“You would never think that would be your neighbor,” said apartment complex resident Brian Burtt. Police came knocking Monday afternoon before officers busted into Troyke’s upper floor apartment after the shooting looking for evidence.

Hurley used a gun to try and stop the violence. The chief paid tribute to Hurley as well on Tuesday.

“He is a true hero who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life,” Strate said.

Police left out details about how they believe all the shooting went down.

On Hurley’s death, department Det. Dave Snelling replied to our inquiry with the statement, “Details we can’t release… the DA has asked us to refrain from details.”

People came Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to Beesley like 15-year-old Colton Bliss and his mother and father.

“I hope more people are like him,” said Colton.

He volunteers at the library and his mother works there. They took refuge yesterday as they heard the shooting. His mother noted Hurley’s actions by saying, “We don’t have enough good Samaritans out there that would jump in where you don’t know what’s going on, where it’s coming from… to save hundreds of people so, I’m very grateful.”