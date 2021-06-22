ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – In the heart of Old Towne Arvada, staff from Oberon Middle School shared hugs and stories Tuesday as they remembered Officer Gordon Beesley, the school resource officer who left a mark like no other had.

The 19-year veteran of the Arvada Police Department was working on the patrol beat Monday when he was killed in a shooting in Olde Town Arvada. Another person, described as a “Samaritan,” was also killed — along with the suspect.

“He was one of my closest people in my life and has been since I started working there,” said David Rupert, a counselor at Oberon Middle School.

Rupert said he and Officer Beesley became instant friends 8 years ago. In all that time, they shared countless conversations about everything from world issues to movies.

He described his friend as an “incredible man” who found joy in helping others – especially students. For Rupert, his most vivid memory is when Officer Beesley created a bond with a young student who feared police officers.

“They knew that he was there for them,” Rupert said. “He generally showed concern and care and that he was there for their wellbeing, and it exuded from him.”

Cecelia Palumbo says she was one of the students positively impacted by Officer Beesley’s kindness and described him as “more than a police officer.”

“He loved everybody,” Palumbo said. “He helped me through bullying, and he was the kind of person that would literally give you lunch money.”

Palumbo was also a student at Oberon in 2014, when Beesley gave a bicycle to a boy with special needs. The student’s mother didn’t want him to ride his bike to school alone, so Beesley decided to ride his bicycle to the boy’s house so they could ride to and from school together.

For that act, Beesley later won employee of the year for the city of Arvada.

“It meant a lot,” Palumbo said. “It just showed what kind of character he was, what kind of person he was outside of being a police officer and wearing the badge.”

Outside of work, Beesley was a talented drummer who played in at least two different bands over the years.

He was also passionate about the outdoors and his family. Rupert said he was a devoted father of two sons.

“He would spend a lot of time with his family going up to their cabin skiing, biking, things like that,” He said.

On Tuesday, community members left flowers, flags, and notes on a bike and cruiser outside the Arvada Police Department. After gathering downtown, Oberon staff walked over to the growing memorial and paid tribute together.

“He’ll be missed terribly by the community,” Rupert said. “I still can’t even imagine a world without him.”

Those wishing to make donations should contribute to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. The foundation can assist, support, and provide resources for the host agency in their effort to serve the deceased officer’s family based on their needs and wishes.

