DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill which allows Coloradans to order alcohol to-go. The bill extends the pandemic-born exemption of allowing the sale of to-go alcohol between 8 a.m. and midnight.
Restaurants started offering the service in 2020 as a way to stay afloat when in-person dining was ruled out or heavily restricted.
Drinks would be limited to one bottle of wine, a liter of spirits or 12 pack of beer.
The bill passed the House unanimously and the Senate with only one no vote. It was amended in the Senate to extend to-go sales for two more years instead of five. The deal is now good through July 2025.