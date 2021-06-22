EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Vail Police Department found 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and one pound of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Friday. After stopping the vehicle for weaving, near the Town of Eagle,
“[Fentanyl] is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. The substance is highly addictive and often added to heroin unbeknownst to the end-user to increase return sales,” officials stated.
The driver, Angel Pereya-Rodriguez, 26, and passenger Joanna Apodaca-Alonso, 23, both of Arizona, are now facing several felony drug charges including distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.