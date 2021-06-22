CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Vail Police Department found 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and one pound of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Friday. After stopping the vehicle for weaving, near the Town of Eagle,

“[Fentanyl] is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. The substance is highly addictive and often added to heroin unbeknownst to the end-user to increase return sales,” officials stated.

The driver, Angel Pereya-Rodriguez, 26, and passenger Joanna Apodaca-Alonso, 23, both of Arizona, are now facing several felony drug charges including distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

