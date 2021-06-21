EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some residents of Eagle County are being told to evacuate because of a wildfire. The fire is burning near Sylvan Lake State Park and 12 miles south of Eagle.
People in the park and nearby campsites are also being told to evacuate.READ MORE: Oil Springs Fire Burning North Of Grand Junction Explodes To 5,000 Acres
The fire is estimated at 180 acres and growing in lodgepole pine and other timber on the White River National Forest. It is being pushed by high winds and firefighters are reporting extreme fire behavior like crowning in trees.READ MORE: Denver Weather: One Day Reprieve, Intense Heat Returns Tuesday
Sixty firefighters, four single-engine air-tankers and a light helicopter were fighting the fire.MORE NEWS: South Metro Firefighter Rescues Fawn, Baby Falcon And Cat In One Day
It was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The cause remains under investigation.