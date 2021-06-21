BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A former University of Colorado football star and Olympic skier is celebrating a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court involving payments for student-athletes.

“I think this is a monumental day in the fight for college student-athlete rights,” says Jeremy Bloom, who was a star receiver for CU until the NCAA forced him to give up football to accept Olympic skiing endorsements.

The court ruling allows unlimited payments to student-athletes as long as they’re education-related, but the court also made it clear, the NCAA is not above anti-trust laws, inviting more challenges to rules that allow the organization, coaches, and schools to make millions of dollars while athletes can’t make a dime on their own name.

“I just think the NCAA exploits student-athletes. I mean, everyone is making billions and billions of dollars while keeping the kids on the playing field poor,” says Bloom.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh seems to agree. In a concurring opinion, he wrote, “Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate.”

“I truly believe that the day of amateurism has ended,” says Bloom. “We’re entering into this new era of college athletics.”

Chuck Neinas was Executive Director of the College Football Association when it sued the NCAA for the rights to television contracts. Neinas worries colleges will use endorsement deals as a recruiting tool. He says that will give some schools even more of an advantage.

“If you can find a way to control the recruiting aspect, I’d be more comfortable with it,” said Neinas.

Neinas is also concerned the Supreme Court ruling is a step toward unrestricted payments for student-athletes, “Most of the sports have expenses but no income, so if you are going to start paying athletes, there’s only one thing do, you’ll have to start cutting sports.”

He says the payments could also lead to resentment because not every football player will make money, “And there will be morale problems on the team.”

Bloom insists the benefits outweigh the costs and change, he says, is inevitable, “Irrespective of the Supreme Court, on July 1st, in 10 states student-athletes be able to monetize their name, image and likeness.”

Colorado among the states that have passed a law allowing student-athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness. It doesn’t take effect until 2023. Congress is also considering legislation.

“What’s next? The United Nations? It’s the uncertainty,” says Neinas, who wants a national rule with regard to compensation.

The NCAA released a statement saying it’s “working with Congress to chart a path forward.”

CU Athletics had no comment.