RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Oil Springs Fire in Rio Blanco County grew on Monday to 7,183 acres. Multiple agencies are battling the fire, located about 20 miles south of Rangely.
The lightning-caused fire was was 0% contained as of 7 p.m. Monday. Crews say the fire is still very active with multiple spot fires and smoke visible from Rangely, Meeker and all surrounding areas.
Evacuations are expected to remain in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The evacuation order extends from the Garfield County line to Rio Blanco County Road 116 on the west side of Highway 139 and Rio Blanco County Roads 27, 28, 103, 26A and 120 on the east side of Highway 139. Officials have set up an evacuation center at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 125 Eagle Crest in Rangely.
The fire started on June 18, according to investigators. Officials say dry conditions and wind are fueling the fire, which has destroyed one out building.
Highway 139 is currently closed near the fire along with the intersection of County Road 23 at County Road 113 and County Road 122 at mile marker 10. For updates on the fire, visit the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.