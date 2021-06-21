DENVER (CBS4) — The Dumb Friends League has an unusually high number of pets currently available for adoption — and more coming in every day. This weekend, the League is offering a name-your-own-price adoption fee special with a goal of connecting 125 pets with their new families.
The "adoptathon" is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver and the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.
“With plenty of great pets waiting to find their homes, we think you’ll find your partner in adventures or just snuggles during the ‘name your price’ adoption special,” officials stated.
"With plenty of great pets waiting to find their homes, we think you'll find your partner in adventures or just snuggles during the 'name your price' adoption special," officials stated.

"Stop by the Malone Center or the Buddy Center this weekend and grow your family by leaps and paws when you start a lifetime of love and companionship and become a pet's human."
All cat and dog adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip ID and a free wellness visit with a participating veterinarian.
You can learn more about adoptable pets by visiting ddfl.org/adoption.
The standard adoption-screening process still applies during adoption promotions.