PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 69-year-old man from Basalt was found dead in Snowmass Creek on Sunday. Greg Smith was reported missing Saturday night after he did not return from a bike ride on Snowmass Creek Road.
"Basalt Police Department officers worked together with Pitkin County Sheriff's Deputies to attempt to locate the cyclist into the evening and early morning," officials stated.
Early Sunday morning, 24 members of Mountain Rescue Aspen began searching for Smith. Rescuers searched by vehicle, bicycle, all-terrain vehicles and on foot.
At approximately 11:10 a.m., MRA rescue personnel found Smith in the water in Snowmass Creek, about .4 miles up Snowmass Creek Road from Highway 82.
A swift water rescue team from the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue helped MRA rescuers recover the man’s body.
The circumstances of Smith's death are still under investigation.