CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Pitkin County News

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 69-year-old man from Basalt was found dead in Snowmass Creek on Sunday. Greg Smith was reported missing Saturday night after he did not return from a bike ride on Snowmass Creek Road.

(credit: Pitkin County Sheriff)

“Basalt Police Department officers worked together with Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputies to attempt to locate the cyclist into the evening and early morning,” officials stated.

READ MORE: 'NOT Your Toilet': Man Caught Dumping Human Waste In Stream In Clear Creek County

Early Sunday morning, 24 members of Mountain Rescue Aspen began searching for Smith. Rescuers searched by vehicle, bicycle, all-terrain vehicles and on foot.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., MRA rescue personnel found Smith in the water in Snowmass Creek, about .4 miles up Snowmass Creek Road from Highway 82.

READ MORE: Name-Your-Own-Price: Dumb Friends League Hosting Special Adoption Event

A swift water rescue team from the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue helped MRA rescuers recover the man’s body.

(credit: Pitkin County Sheriff)

The circumstances of Smith’s death are still under investigation.

MORE NEWS: 'Little Slice Of Hell' House Under Contract With Cash Offer, Off The Market

 

Anica Padilla