BREAKING NEWS3 Dead In Olde Town Arvada Shooting, Including 1 Arvada Police Officer, Civilian, Suspect
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Eric Christensen
Filed Under:Boulder News, Colorado Buffaloes News, CU Boulder, University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– If you’re itching to attend a CU football game this fall at Folsom Field, you’re in luck. The University of Colorado Boulder announced Monday that Folsom Field along with the CU Events Center and other athletic venues will be open to 100% capacity this fall.

Wide receiver K.D. Nixon is lifted by offensive lineman Colby Pursell of the Colorado Buffaloes after a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on October 27, 2018 in Boulder, Colorado.

Wide receiver K.D. Nixon is lifted by offensive lineman Colby Pursell of the Colorado Buffaloes after a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on October 27, 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said.

The last game at Folsom Field that was open to 100% capacity was on Nov. 23, 2019 when CU hosted Washington. The Buffs first home football game this fall is scheduled for Friday, September 3rd vs. Ed McCaffrey and Northern Colorado.

Eric Christensen