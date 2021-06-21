BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– If you’re itching to attend a CU football game this fall at Folsom Field, you’re in luck. The University of Colorado Boulder announced Monday that Folsom Field along with the CU Events Center and other athletic venues will be open to 100% capacity this fall.
“All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said.
The last game at Folsom Field that was open to 100% capacity was on Nov. 23, 2019 when CU hosted Washington. The Buffs first home football game this fall is scheduled for Friday, September 3rd vs. Ed McCaffrey and Northern Colorado.