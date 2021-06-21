EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The fire burning near Sylvan Lake State Park, 12 miles south of Eagle, has grown from 180 acres on Sunday to over 1,400 acres on Monday.
On Sunday, people in the park and nearby campsites were told to evacuate.
The fire is burning in lodgepole pine and other timber on the White River National Forest.
It was being pushed by high winds and firefighters reported extreme fire behavior, like crowning in trees, on Sunday.
Sixty firefighters, four single-engine air-tankers and a light helicopter were fighting the fire Sunday evening.
It was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The cause remains under investigation.