BREAKING NEWS3 Dead In Olde Town Arvada Shooting, Including 1 Arvada Police Officer, Civilian, Suspect
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Eagle County News, Sylvan Lake State Park

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The fire burning near Sylvan Lake State Park, 12 miles south of Eagle, has grown from 180 acres on Sunday to over 1,400 acres on Monday.

(credit: Inciweb)

On Sunday, people in the park and nearby campsites were told to evacuate.

READ MORE: 3 Dead In Olde Town Arvada Shooting, Including 1 Arvada Police Officer, Civilian, Suspect

Sunday, June 20, 2021 (credit: Anthony Cornel)

The fire is burning in lodgepole pine and other timber on the White River National Forest.

(credit: CBS)

It was being pushed by high winds and firefighters reported extreme fire behavior, like crowning in trees, on Sunday.

READ MORE: Colorado Law Enforcement Agencies Offer Condolences For Fallen Arvada Police Officer

(credit: Inciweb)

Sixty firefighters, four single-engine air-tankers and a light helicopter were fighting the fire Sunday evening.

It was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The cause remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Crowds Line Streets With American Flags For Fallen Arvada Police Officer Procession

 

Anica Padilla