LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After multiple delays, Mark Redwine’s murder trial began on Monday. Mark Redwine is charged with causing the death of his son, 13-year-old Dylan Redwine in 2012. The jury was seated just after noon.
Dylan had been missing for nearly a year after a court-ordered visit with Mark Redwine around Thanksgiving 2012.
Remains were found in June 2013, and were tied to Dylan.
Mark Redwine was indicted on second-degree murder charges and child abuse in 2017.
Attorneys are expected to give their opening statements Monday afternoon.