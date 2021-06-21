Firefighter Rescues Fawn, Baby Falcon And Cat In One DayA probationary firefighter with South Metro Fire Rescue had a busy day on Saturday -- with three separate animal rescues.

Lauren Betts is the name to know when it comes to girls high school basketball.Lauren Betts is the name to know when it comes to girls high school basketball. The Colorado star just completed her junior season at Grandview High School and in 2022, Betts will become the latest Colorado superstar to take her talents to Stanford University.

5 Shot, 1 Dead In Parking Lot Shooting Outside Juneteenth Celebration, Multiple Shooters SuspectedFive people were shot about 4:19 a.m. Sunday at a shopping mall parking lot located at 12455 East Mississippi Avenue in Aurora.

3 Cyclists Do 24-Hour Summer Solstice Ride In Evergreen To Help Fight HomelessnessSunday morning was a great time to get outside and work up a sweat on a bicycle. That’s what Corbin Clement and his friends AJ Sherer and Dillon Wilson did, among many others. The three men have been riding up and down Whitter Gulch Road and Squaw Pass in Evergreen over and over again.

Denver's Columbus Park Officially Renamed La Raza ParkDenver's former Columbus Park officially has a new name -- La Raza Park. It's been known as La Raza Park by locals on Denver's northside for decades. People packed the park for the official renaming on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Avery: Person Of Interest In Deadly Shooting In Aurora That Left 1 DeadPolice in Aurora are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting that left a woman dead. Police are searching for Ryan Scott Avery, who is also wanted for attempted homicide in Elizabeth in June 2019.

