By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Columbus Park at 38th Avenue and Navajo Street was officially renamed La Raza Park in a dedication ceremony on Sunday. There was dancing, music and food, and new signs were installed.

The signs were accidentally put up in April, but were quickly removed.

It’s been known as La Raza Park by locals on Denver’s northside for decades. The park was a focal point of the Chicano rights movement in the 1970s.

La raza has different meanings depending on who you ask. For some it means the people, others it means a way of life.

